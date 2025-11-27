Belton-bred Shetland Sheepdog competed on Thanksgiving Day at Purina National Dog Show

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. A viewer reached out to us about Summit , a Shetland Sheepdog, and his owner's ties to Belton. Ryan contacted the breeder to hear more about their story.

The world's most well-known dog breeds compete in the Purina National Dog Show on NBC each Thanksgiving Day.

NBC Universal Belton-bred Shetland Sheepdog at Purina National Dog Show

This year, the National Dog Show had a competitor with ties to Cass County, Missouri.

Summit, a Shetland Sheepdog, from Oakdale Shelties breeders in Belton, shined on the national stage.

While Summit didn't make the cut in the Herding Group on Thanksgiving, he's currently the #1 Sheltie in the United States.

Cynthia Holmes Summit, from Belton, Missouri winning a Best in Show prize.

His owner, Cynthia Holmes, told KSHB 41's Cass County Beat Reporter Ryan Gamboa the family will be gathered together around the TV for the big day.

The show is shot and edited weeks in advance and airs on Thanksgiving. Holmes didn't know how much airtime Summit would receive. He was not featured in the broadcast, but was seen entering the arena and his arrival was announced by broadcaster John O'Hurley.

NBC Universal Summit and his handler performing in the 2025 Purina National Dog Show. Summit, was born and bred in Belton, Missouri.

Holmes told KSHB 41 Summit is currently in Houston with his handlers, Jennifer and David Harper.

"They're some of the best handlers in the nation," Holmes said.

She went on to add that Summit is the top winning black and white Sheltie in the history of the breed, including eight Best in Shows, 51 Herding Group Bests, and is 36 of all dog breeds.

Cynthia Holmes Summit, the #1 ranked Shetland Sheepdog in the United States.

Summit will compete in the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in February 2026 in New York City.

Gamboa is dedicated to sharing stories in Cass County and plans to meet with Holmes before the show.

To watch Summit's full performance at the 2025 National Dog Show, click here.

