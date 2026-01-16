Belton community gives input on development set to bring 1,200 new residents

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Ryan has extesnively covered development across Cass County. The city of Belton invited KSHB 41 to Thursday night's meeting to hear the discussion, concerns, and feedback on the project. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

Lead developers on a major project in Belton delivered a 45 minute presentation on Thursday night to a packed Council Chambers.

Tyler Burks with Wichita-based development company PETRA, shared the new renderings and the current plan for the development.

Will Shaw/KSHB Tyler Burks

"Not just a bedroom community anymore," Burk said jokingly. "We got stuff now!"

The presentation outlined six community benefits:



Place Making District — more options for people of all ages.

Partnerships — including the City to program the development's "boulevard" for outings and community events.

Possible partnership with the school district to create programs for students.

Attraction tool for more businesses to come into the community. Estimated creation of 500+ jobs at full build out.

More housing options to expand the population. Estimated increase of about 1,200 new residents at full potential.

Opportunity to expand the district to the West — more housing options, job creation, and entertainment opportunities.

"We have needed something like this that has brought all the different elements like this in," said Belton resident Tom Macpherson.

Will Shaw/KSHB Tom Macpherson

The public expressed their excitement and their concerns — traffic around the area and with I-49, first responder strain and the need for increased taxes, and impact to the school district.

City representatives told the public that it had not conducted a traffic study yet, but would do so after the project moves forward.

As for public safety strain, it was explained that this level of development could be handled under its current level of service.

Mayor Norman Larkey, who sits on the Belton School Board, responded to concerns about the 600-new apartments and their strain on classrooms.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Mayor Norman Larkey, Belton, MO

Larkey explained, the district is okay on space and vacant class space and should not be affected.

"When I first heard of the development, I was worried it was going to put a strain on resources," said Archie Croux, a Belton resident. "Now after listening to the development, I think it is going to bring Belton into the future."

The city explained it has not discussed raising any sort of sales tax on residents — explaining they do not control the property tax rates within the county.

"Yes, they do have it worked out talking to the people in there, they did the numbers and they won't have to change anything for a couple of years. But eventually it's going to take it's toll [taxes and other resources]," added Croux.

Will Shaw/KSHB Archie Croux

For downtown business owner CJ Shull, he was happy to hear that the developer is not forgetting about the historic district. Shull owns a brand new downtown business, Battle Axes on Main.

Burks, representing PETRA, explained that there might be opportunities to do work downtown. The developer is already considering building more subdivision housing.

"I love bringing more people in because that's more exposure for me too," Shull said. "I think that helps the business on Main street."

Will Shaw/KSHB CJ Shull

Belton City Council Member in Ward 4, Wanda Thompson, also made a point to the developer that she hopes he will not forget the downtown district.

Thompson is a leader in the new Belton Downtown Coalition — dedicated to preserving the city's downtown character and promoting growth.

The City of Belton's Community Development Director, Matt Wright, told KSHB 41's Cass County Beat Reporter Ryan Gamboa on Tuesday, the developer is wanting to break ground on the project come Spring of 2026.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Matt Wright

The project has not been approved by the Planning Commission or the City Council yet.

As for what businesses are to come to the heart of Belton, the developer could not share much. He did say, expect movies, an arcade, and something to attract business from surrounding counties.

The objective of this development is to encourage more resident growth and business opportunity.

The project is not using an city authorized subsidy and is privately funded by the developer.

Will Shaw/KSHB The City of Belton and Council are named as defendants in a federal discrimination lawsuit over denial of an affordable housing project.

If you have feedback for the city and missed Thursday night's meeting, email planning@belton.org.

Contact Ryan with your concerns to set up a time to interview — Ryan.Gamboa@kshb.com.

—