Belton High School student in the running for $250K video competition prize

A Belton High School senior is in the running for a major prize.

Conner Sisemore is a finalist in an international science video competition called the Breakthrough Junior Challenge.

If his stop-motion video on GMOs wins, he could win $250,000 towards a scholarship, $100,000 for a high school science lab and $50,000 for a science teacher.

"I was like, 'Man there's a lot of things that people don't get about that concept.' So I was like, 'That'd be a cool thing to make a video about,'" he said.

He created the entire video in a week.

"Okay I'm going to throw this together, stay up late, make the sketches, cut it out," he said. "Storytelling through various mediums has always been my thing."

Sisemore's video is in the top 30 of the more than 2,000 others that have been submitted from all around the world.

"I feel cautiously optimistic," he said.

Torrence Allen, the principal of Belton High School, says it's been inspiring for other students to see Sisemore's success so far.

"That's a sense of pride just to see your kid out there representing Pirate Nation," he said. "Just dream. I mean, you know in this world, you can be whatever you want to be. But they get a chance to see it."

Sisemore is the first student in Missouri to make it this far.

You can support Sisemore by liking and sharing the video below.