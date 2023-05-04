Belton High School students engineer Bluetooth attachment for teacher with prosthetic leg

BELTON, Mo. — Crushing gravel and clinging to cliffs on their mountain bikes is what Zak Elgin and his crew like to do.

“Gravel roads and mountain bike trails,” Elgin said.

But Elgin would tell you he hasn’t always had the easy road under his tires.

“It frustrates me cause my buddies will get out there flying around, and I’ll reach down and switch this and think maybe I’ll catch up,” he said.

Elgin said it’s shock absorb problem having to switch it with a manual switch on his prosthetic leg, a dangerous and difficult problem of having to adjust manually to challenging terrain on the fly.

A solution was created that starts in Belton High School hallways, with two future engineers and high school seniors from the school.

“He was the cool guy with the scooter that could ignore the speed limit in the hallways,” said William Duffelmeyer, a senior at Belton High School.

“I went to talk to one of the teachers in our school — Mr. Elgin — who is a prosthetics user,” said Robert Ricketts, another senior at Belton High School.

Elgin said it was caused by an accident nearly four years ago.

“Next thing I know, bam, I’m laying in the bed of the truck," Elgin said. "I opened the tailgate with my forehead and I looked down and thought, 'That’s not a good thing.'"

He’d tell his students it hasn’t gotten in the way of finding his next adventure.

“I’ve always thought prosthetics are really cool,” Ricketts said.

The students spent a full school year planning, coding, 3D printing and switching, and eventually made an attachment to help switch and absorb tough terrain, controlled by Bluetooth and the press of a button, locked onto handlebars.

“Thank God this is working, it was really stressful to work on it, but having a project you’ve worked on for so long — it’s like a weight lifted,” Ricketts said.

Duffelmeyer talked about the uniqueness of the project.

“This is the only thing made for this in existence in this moment,” Duffelmeyer said. “Although this is fairly simple, it’s just that nobodies paid attention to something like this.”

Nick Civitello, an engineer teacher at Belton High School, was there for the whole process of the project.

“They came in every day to work towards their goal,” Civitello said. “I hope they become real engineers.”

Civitello says they solved a real problem.

“I’ve been a seated rider, I don’t stand up — this prosthetic has given me that opportunity,” he said. “It’s hard to walk, I earn sores on the bottom of my limb, there are things that are just painful, and some of the technology just like these guys create for me helped me a lot.”

Ricketts said he wants continue creating projects that make a difference.

“I want to develop prosthetics, I want to see a world where everyone has robotic limbs that are better than the ones you are born with," he said.

Their work won them a coveted innovator award at KC Stem Alliance, Project Lead the Way.

Both students received $100 and some serious gratitude from Elgin.

Duffelmeyer and Ricketts told KSHB 41 they plan to go to MCC for two years through the A+ program and then onto UMKC.

—