Belton lands $3M distribution hub for Hillman company

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A building hardware company announced Tuesday its relocating a facility from California into a new distribution hub in Belton.

Hillman Solutions Corp. says it has opened a 305,000 square-foot distribution hub in near Interstate 49 and E. 155th St. in Belton at an investment of $3 million.

The company cited Kansas City’s centralized location as a key factor in the relocation, saying it will allow the company to improve the speed of delivering products to 60,000 retail locations across the country.

“As 85 percent of the U.S. population can be reached in one to two business days, the central location of the new distribution hub will allow us to service our customers much more efficiently,” Hillman Chairman, President and CEO Doug Cahill said Tuesday in a release.

Missouri economic development officials touted that the company is partnering with the Missouri Works program. The program provides companies access to capital via tax credits and withholdings, with the goal of creating jobs.

More information about jobs at the facility is available online.

