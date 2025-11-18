Belton Mayor unveiled plans Monday for development with 600 homes and an entertainment district

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. The Belton Chamber of Commerce held Monday's event and provided Ryan the invitation. Share your story idea with Ryan .

The annual Belton, Missouri, Chamber of Commerce State of the City Luncheon brought nearly 90 business leaders together and featured major announcements from Mayor Norman Larkey.

"Belton's future is bright because you're a part of it," Larkey said. "We are shaping Belton's tomorrow with thoughtful, community-driven development."

Ryan Gamboa, KSHB 41's Cass County reporter kept tabs on important development projects in Belton over the past year. Those include the North Scott corridor, amplifying the need for more housing, and hinting at development along East 163rd Street and Turner Road.

"I'm excited to announce Belton will soon be home to a large, mix-use development," Larkey told Belton Chamber of Commerce members.

It was the biggest announcement of Larkey's speech.

"It will transform the heart of the city and will be centered around a 130,000 square foot family-focused entertainment venue, right in the heart of the city," he said.

The project also has plans for 80,000 square feet of new retail and restaurants, including 600 new homes on the 40-acre property.

Belton High School graduate, Tyler Burks is spearheading the development project with Petra, a Wichita development company.

"Belton has great fundamentals for real estate development," Burks said. "It's an emerging city."

Burks told Gamboa he wasn't able to share much about the businesses the development will bring, but said it will be a central hub for food, beverage, and entertainment.

"Which really amplifies what's already here," he said. "Hopefully, that leads into recruitment into tech and industrial companies. We're already having some of those conversations with folks outside the area."

Residents nearby the development shared their excitement when Gamboa told them about the project.

"Just being able to walk across the street to shop. I can't wait," said Kay Valentik. "If I don't want to shop here, Overland Park is just 30 minutes away. And if they're putting in a brand new shopping center over here, i think that can only be a plus."

Andrew Merhar said this could be a great economic opportunity for jobs. He also hopes the noise from the entertainment district isn't too loud.

"I'm not too much into the bar scene anymore, so I hope they have something other than that," he said. "This is a growing city, so if they get the right stuff in there, that's key."

While development was a major talking point in the mayor's speech, it wasn't the only topic.

Public Works

Larkey touted the city's work on updating it's infrastructure to plan for that development, including work on Markey Parkway and Mullen Road.

He also announced the city will begin working on replacing all city water meter systems.

The goal is to bring the system into the digital age to give residents real-time usage data.

Public Safety

The Belton Police Department is also making big strides in officer recruitment.

Larkey told business leaders the department will have the most officers it's ever had by the end of the year.

After KSHB 41 reported last week following the Public Safety Sales Tax Committee Meeting, a spokesperson stated in an email to Gamboa that since 2023, there were nine open police officer positions, three open corrections officer positions, and the need for at least one dispatcher.

The spokesperson said there are just two open positions on the city's police department.

There are numerous applicants in the process to fill the remaining positions. All corrections officer positions have been filled.

The Police Department will also have a new K-9 unit in January.

The city's Fire Department has seen significant equipment investments and station upgrades.

Community Development

Belton residents are anxiously waiting the completion of the new Olive Garden location on E 171 Street and Peculiar Drive.

Mayor Larkey announced Boot Barn, a western wear franchise, will open location in Belton.

"None of these projects would be possible without the feedback and input of residents," he said.

Following the adoption of the 2050 Comprehensive Plan, Larkey said that there are already a dozen or more projects underway.

Additionally, a new rental unit inspection program is already working to ensure 3,000 rental units are up to code.

A few Belton City Council members, alongside other residents, started the Belton Main Street Coalition to ensure old downtown can flourish, Larkey said.

Parks Department

Mayor Larkey also announced a new Parks Director will soon be hired, as current director Brian Welborn has accepted another opportunity. The mayor could not share more about who will fill the position.

The mayor said the Parks Department is making great strides with the Jack Dryden Arboretum, which KSHB 41 has covered in the past.

The city also invested in new pickleball and basketball courts. Another major achievement is the Eagles Landing Golf Course is debt-free this year.

City Operations

The City of Belton's human resource department is also making strides to build a positive culture.

They've started a new leadership group to help grow the mission and values of the city.

Mayor Larkey said the city must be strong and be noticed as it looks ahead.

That's where the city clerk and senior services office come into play. The clerk, according to the mayor, is helping keep a transparent relationship with residents while senior services meets its patrons where they're needed.

Belton High School Partnership

Part of Mayor Larkey's Monday announcement was to recognize a group of students at Belton High School.

The group is part of it's Academy Learning Program, where they can shadow a City Council member and directly provide input to elected leaders.

Sistine Leapai and Sam Shafer, both seniors, are excited for the experience.

Following Larkey's development project announcement, Leapai feels it's going to be memorable to say she's been a part of a meaningful project.

"I get to say, 'I saw it happen."' I get to see these things being built," she said.

Leapai is shadowing Mayor Larkey, while Shafer is paired with Ward 1 Council Member Patty Johnson.

Shafer lives in her district.

"I'm very hopeful, I'm optimistic about it," he said.

Johnson is one of the members of the Belton Main Street Coalition.

Shafer says he's excited to work on projects in downtown. He believes community events are what will make him want to stick around Belton for the long haul.

"Those are what make me want to stay in Belton," he said.

Shafer also said that he's excited for the new entertainment district development, telling Gamboa it's something the city lacks.

He also gave some information during his interview to Patty Johnson about the roads in Ward 1 needing work.

"I think part of our job is to help make our city grow and make kids like them want to stay in Belton and call it hometown and stay here," Johnson said.

It's part of the city's plan to encourage its youth to plant long term roots in Belton, go off to college, and come back.

"We don't want to hemorrhage our young kids," said Ward 4 Council Member Wanda Thompson. "We want them to grow up here, appreciate it, go away and get training, and then come back."

It's an experience the school district see's value in, according to Academy Project Coordinator, Chase Nugen.

"You can't duplicate this in a classroom," he said. "Having them sit next to a council member, them having ownership over that process of what happens in the community. Being listened to, giving them a voice, that respect is really key."

What's next?

As for the major development project on 163rd Street in Belton, that should break ground next summer, according to developers.

From there, the city hopes this project will be a spark to ignite future projects.

"I think it will have a lot of impact on the properties around it, in terms of some undeveloped properties that will certainly get a lot more interest in development," said Matt Wright, Belton's community development director. "Our hope is this is a catalyst for some of those other properties."

Wright believes some of these businesses will will be unique to the Kansas City metro or have locations in other parts of it.

"Think Zona Rosa in the Northland, Park Place in Leawood, Lenexa City Center, those were some of the more local inspirational developments," he said.

Larkey wrapped up his 2025 State of the City Address with the 2026 goal — connection.

Engagement got Belton to this point now, while growth is the strength behind it. But how the city connects all of it's future plans together, maybe that's next year's speech.

