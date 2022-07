KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department assisted fire crews in Belton after unattended trash caused a wildland fire on Thursday evening.

According to the Belton Fire Department, the fire happened in the area of Holmes Road and east 187th Street near Belton.

The fire happened on approximately five-acres of wildland.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the fire were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

