KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a boy last seen on Tuesday evening.

Taven Evans, 12, was last seen in the 500 block of Tumbleweed at around 5:30 p.m.

Evans was wearing a black jack-o-lantern t-shirt, patched jeans and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belton Police Department at (816)-331-1500.

—