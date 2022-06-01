Belton Police Athletic Association no longer raffling off AR-15 gun for fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Athletic Association is no longer raffling off an AR-15 as part of its fundraiser benefiting the DARE program in the Belton School District.

A spokesperson for the association said its been a sponsor in the area's DARE program for the last 30 years.

One of the ways funding was raised was through raffling off firearms.

The association said the winner of the raffle would receive the firearm through a federally licensed gun dealer. The winner would also have to pass back ground checks.

According the association, it made the decision due to "recent tragic events" and said it decided it would've been "inappropriate to continue with the raffle."

