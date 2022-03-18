Belton police, family ask for public's help in finding teen, Isabella Kenslow, missing since March 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teen who's been missing since March 2.

Isabella Kenslow, 15, left her home with an Adidas backpack, Nike slide sandals and white Jordan sneakers.

Kenslow's family is concerned for her safety because she has medical issues which have gone untreated while she's been missing.

The department said investigators haven't been able to develop any credible information about her location.

Kenslow's family last made contact with her on March 1.

Anyone who sees Kenslow or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500.