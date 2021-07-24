Belton Police investigating an overnight, triple shooting that killed one person

BELTON, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting involving three people in Belton, Mo. Police say it happened around 5:47, Saturday morning, on Maggie Court. One of the three people lived in the duplex complex.

Neighbors in the area say it is an otherwise quiet community. Many of them just moved into the duplexes within the last few months.

“This is our second homicide of the year, so it’s by no means considered normal,” said Lieutenant Dan Davis with Belton Police.

Davis says the overnight, triple shooting led 10-12 officers to three locations.

“Gunshots were exchanged out in the street — two people were in the vehicle, one person was outside of a vehicle. Everybody involved left the scene. One person went to Quick Trip, two others went to the local hospital. The Quick Trip and the hospital are probably a quarter-mile apart,” Davis said.

Belton Police confirmed with KSHB 41 News the incident involved two men and a woman in their 20s. One person has died since the incident and two others are still recovering at a local hospital.

“Everybody that we believe is involved in this shooting has been accounted for at this time,” Davis said. “This is an incident involving those three people and between those three people. We don’t have any information that would lead us to believe there’s any ongoing threat to the public at all.”

The investigation is still on-going by Belton Police with the help of the Kansas City Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators. As of early Saturday afternoon, officers were trying to obtain a warrant to search the home.

Davis said, “We’re trying to unravel who did what, who fired what shots, their positioning, what led up to the shooting … We’re basically going to have to reconstruct the lives of these three people in the several hours leading up to and ultimately leading to the shooting.”