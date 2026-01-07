Belton School District enhances safety measures with staff metal detector wands

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Through his connection to Cass County, Ryan identified this change in school safety protocol. If any parents have questions or concerns, he will gladly hear your story. Share your story idea with Ryan .

Starting Monday, Jan. 12, the Belton School District will enhance its safety procedures by implementing metal detector wands at Belton Middle School, Belton High School and Scott Educational Center.

“The district decided to add another layer to our safety procedures as part of our ongoing assessment of our safety plan,” a district spokesperson told Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa in an email.

The Belton School District administration sent a letter to families this week explaining the reasoning behind the approach:

Improved Search Accuracy: These devices provide school leaders with a reliable and efficient way to identify items that are prohibited on school grounds.

These devices provide school leaders with a reliable and efficient way to identify items that are prohibited on school grounds. Preventative Deterrence: The presence of this technology serves as a reminder that items posing a safety risk do not belong in our schools.

The presence of this technology serves as a reminder that items posing a safety risk do not belong in our schools. Enhanced Sense of Security: When students and staff know that effective safety tools are in place, they can feel more secure and focused in their classrooms.

When students and staff know that effective safety tools are in place, they can feel more secure and focused in their classrooms. Layered Protection: This tool complements our existing security measures, including surveillance cameras, secure entryways and our school resource officers (SROs).

The district spokesperson told KSHB 41 the wands will only be used by school administrators (principals and assistant principals) when necessary.

School administrators have been trained by law enforcement in the ethical use of these metal detecting wands.

The Belton Police Department told Gamboa on Wednesday that its SROs will not be administering any searches with the devices.

According to the district, this change has been discussed for a long time, and this is one other tool to search for prohibited items.

The school spokesperson added administrators must have “good reason” to search a student and will take tips about students having prohibited items.

The goal is not to create a “tattletale” environment but to ensure administrators have the resources needed to prevent any illicit items on campus.

In the letter to families, the district stated the wands will not be used for daily screenings of every student and will follow district policy.

