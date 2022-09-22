Belton substitute arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with middle school student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A substitute teacher at Belton Middle School was charged Wednesday on several counts of sexual misconduct after allegedly sending graphic videos of himself to a student and molesting a child under 12.

Forty-two-year-old Jason Carey was arrested after Principal Jennifer Paschall contacted law enforcement Monday, saying an eighth-grader had received inappropriate pictures from the substitute, according to court records.

Carey subbed from Sept. 12-16.

The first victim exchanged Snapchat accounts with the teacher, and the two chatted for several days.

Court documents note she said things only began to get "weird" Friday night when Carey began to make comments about her body. He described a dream he'd had about the victim where the two began to have intercourse. Carey also asked the victim if she would have sex with him.

Friday night, multiple students from Belton Middle School attended a sleepover. There, the girls were communicating with Carey via Snapchat, and officers obtained four separate videos of him masturbating. Carey sent messages to two victims.

During the investigation, police discovered Carey had allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl who was sleeping over at her friend's house, where Carey also resides.

On Aug. 9, the third victim went over to Carey's house and swam, according to a document filed in court. She said the defendant touched her "private parts" while she was in the pool. After swimming, Carey led the girl to his bedroom, where they watched pornography, per court documents.

The victim described the girl in one of the videos as "probably her age." Carey told the victim that it was him in the video.

The girl slept in Carey's bedroom that night.

Carey stated that he had been drinking throughout the day Saturday and had several conversations with people on Snapchat, but he didn't know at the time whom he was speaking with. He said graphic photos and videos were exchanged with multiple women, and the ones he used had been stored on his phone from previous conversations.

He also said he was familiar with the third victim but denied ever touching her inappropriately. In the document, Carey concurred that the victim slept in his bedroom and swam in his pool, but he said he never showed her porn.

Carey is charged with one count of enticement of a child, two counts of furnishing pornographic material to a minor and one count of molesting a child under 12. He is being held without bail.

The Belton Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, and they are looking into possibly identifying other victims.

—

