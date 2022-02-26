Benton County, MO, Jail Administrator Nick Murphy arrested on rape charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Benton County, Missouri, jail administrator has been arrested on a rape charge.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox says Jail Administrator Nick Murphy, 42 of rural Warsaw, Missouri, has been charged with statutory rape or attempted statutory rape- 1st degree with a person less than 14, and two counts of statutory sodomy with a person less than 14.

Murphy is being held in the Pettis County jail without bond.

Knox says Murphy has been placed on administrative unpaid leave until further notice.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

Murphy has been the jail administrator for three years, and with Benton County for more than 10 years.

