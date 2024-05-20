‘Best person for the job’: Independence names Jimmy Walker fire department chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence announced Monday the city's “vigorous nationwide search” for a new fire department chief is over after the candidate was found “just down the street.”

James “Jimmy” Walker served in Kansas City, Missouri, for 28 years.

“Chief Walker was the best person for the job, without question,” Independence City Manager Zach Walker said in a news release. “He’s well-known in the metro; his decades of experience, his familiarity with our city and his approachable demeanor make him an ideal fit.”

Walker was KCFD's assistant chief for the last four years. Other leadership roles he’s held include deputy fire chief/fire marshal, battalion chief and fire captain.

Independence said Walker was one of 28 candidates from 13 states.

Walker will begin his new role with Independence on Monday, June 24.

—