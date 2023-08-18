Watch Now
Bethel Early Childhood Center in KCK closed Friday due to sewer system issues

Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 09:57:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel Early Childhood Center in the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools district canceled classes Friday due to issues with its sewer system, the school said on its website.

Though no immediate details were available on what caused the issues, the district said crews were working to resolve it.

"We want to inform you that due to some unforeseen major issues with the sanitary sewer inside the Bethel Early Childhood Center, we will have to cancel school on this campus tomorrow morning," Bethel principal Dr. Heather Hamtil said in a statement. "Our crews are working expeditiously to get the situation resolved in preparation for school on Monday."

Hamtil said families would be notified when the issue is resolved over the weekend.

People can also check for updates on its website.

