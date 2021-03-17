Better Business Bureau of Greater Kansas City offers tips for hiring contractors

KANSAS CITY, MO — As residents begin to assess and repair damage to their homes in the aftermath of Tuesday's severe weather, the Better Business Bureau of Greater Kansas City is warning homeowners to slow down and start asking questions.

Dustin Johnson, vice president of the BBB of Greater Kansas City, said it's important to be curious when roofers or representatives from home-remodeling and repair companies begin knocking on doors. Doing so could help homeowners avoid hiring someone who is not qualified to do the work and who might take payment while leaving the repairs unfinished.

"Take a look at their vehicle," Johnson said. "Do they have a company name and phone number on the truck, out of state license plates? Ask for identification. They may not even be properly licensed and insured to work in your area," Johnson said.

The BBB executive also offered the following tips for people repairing storm damage repaired or remodeling their home:

In Johnson County, roofers and home remodeling businesses have to have a contractor's license and must be registered with the Kansas Attorney General, or they could be fined.

In Missouri, the BBB leader said licensing is not required, so check the potential worker's references.

Homeowners also should check with their insurance company before hiring someone and ask their insurance company for recommendations.

Don't pay the bill before the work is done.

More tips on remodeling can be found on the Better Business Bureau of Greater Kansas City's website.