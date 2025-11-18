‘Better to try and fail than not to try it at all,’ 100-year-old says age has nothing on trying something new

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

“It’s never too late to try something new.” That might be a phrase you tell yourself when thinking about starting a new hobby, or when you fail to.

100-year-old man shares that age has nothing on trying something new

A man living in an Overland Park assisted living community lives by that phrase, and that you’re never too old.

“My bucket list is getting lower and lower, and I've had a pretty exciting life, really,” said Jerry Stephenson, 100-year-old painter.

KSHB Jerry Stephenson

Jerry Stephenson turns 100 years old on November 18. Although it was only 15 years ago that he found his life’s hobby: art.

“At age 85 my wife had thought, well, it’s time we went to a retirement facility,” said Stephenson.

She wanted a place where they could live the rest of their lives slowly. That wasn’t a word in Jerry’s vocabulary.

“Art in the purest form that is hard to resist,” said Stephenson.

A fellow resident convinced Jerry to pick up a paintbrush, and with a few brushstrokes, he crossed art off his bucket list.

KSHB Jerry Stephenson

“I'd wear out just painting. But because you get so involved and concentrated,” said Stephenson.

Another old saying goes, “a picture is worth 1,000 words.” Jerry has one that’s priceless.

"My favorite though, right here. That's my wife,” said Stephenson.

KSHB Jerry Stephenson

For Jerry, a life well lived is a life without regrets. He says that he thinks young, and that means there’s no limit to what he can do.

I asked him if he ever wished that he started painting earlier in life. His answer, no.

"I don't. That's my life's history now,” said Stephenson.

As he’s watched history unfold around him for a century, he’s learned just never say never, and never say no. Unless it’s about sharing the secret to life.

“If I told you, it wouldn't be a secret,” said Stephenson.

He also learned that even at 100 years old, it's never too late to surprise yourself.

“I had no idea I had such talent and ability. It goes to show we have unknown capability,” said Stephenson.

—