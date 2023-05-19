Betty Rae’s Ice Cream sold to family with Shatto Milk ties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s all in the (dairy) family.

On Thursday, the owner of Betty’s Rae’s, a locally-owned ice cream shop scooping up custom ice cream flavors since 2016, announced plans to sell the firm to Matt Shatto.

Shatto owns and operates the home delivery company that delivers Shatto milk to homes across the Kansas City area. He also serves as a Vice President at the milk company.

The sale by existing Betty Rae’s owner Alex Rodgers includes the two Betty Rae’s locations in Waldo and the River Market, as well as the Betty Rae’s ice cream truck.

Rodgers has owned the ice cream shop since 2021, when the company was navigating several internal issues.

In a press release Thursday, Shatto said he plans to explore opportunities to expand the reach of Betty Rae’s, including options to open new locations, improve the reach of the product at area grocery stores and restaurants, and more fully utilize the ice cream truck.

Rodgers says he plans to stay active with the ice cream shops in the upcoming months during the transition.

