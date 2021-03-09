Betty Rae's sets River Market opening date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Betty Rae's Ice Cream announced a reopening date for its River Market location.

The ice cream shop will be back open for customers on March 15 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A new owner recently took over the business after the previous owner closed the shop indefinitely due to pandemic-related financial issues.

The new owner, Alec Rodgers, was a former employee under the previous owner and is bringing back other former employees to work in the shop along with new hires.

Rodgers made the announcement at the end of February that the beloved ice cream shop would reopen.

Customers will be able to enjoy the same flavors the shop is known for despite the change of ownership.

A reopening date for the Waldo location has not yet been announced.

