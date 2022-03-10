Teens find excitement, return to normalcy between racks of free prom dresses

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Prom Boutique inside of Woods Chapel in Lee's Summit has given away more than 20,000 prom dresses for free in 17 seasons.

Between the many racks of gorgeous dresses this prom season, teens are finding the return of normalcy and excitement.

“Since we haven’t been able to do this since 2020, it’s just so gratifying,” said Christy Barber with Woods Chapel.

Racks are full of chiffon, velvet, taffeta and sequins. The boutique even offers on-the-spot alterations, dress steaming, high heels, purses and jewelry to match.

But Barber says it's the "glow" these ladies feel when they look in the mirror that leaves the greatest impression.

“It’s actually amazing seeing all these girls here shopping. All of the compliments you get from a bunch of women, it really just boosts your confidence,” said boutique-goer Kylie Wheeler.

In 2020, the boutique gave away 1,200 dresses, and it's eager to continue the tradition in 2022, helping families with a free prom shopping trip.

“All these girls are going to look absolutely amazing,” said Britney Walker, who was helping her daughters shop. “This one is brand new still with the tag on it.”

Some shoppers described the experience as whimsical.

“I’m appreciative when I can be a princess for free when I have a lot of things coming up where I need fancy clothes,” said Riley Wieboldt, who was looking for a prom dress.

Barber said many volunteers want to make that magic of inclusion happen for teenagers while also being a blessing to parents.

“Nowadays, even these thin, slender dresses are running hundreds, even thousand dollars,” Walker said. “It helps even during this pandemic and families who are struggling financially to provide for their families. This gives them the opportunity to find that and the girls getting to experience that prom experience.”

While the boutique is only open for four days, Barber says the doors are open to "as many princesses as we can create ... we will take them all."

The Prom Boutique at 4725 NE Lakewood Way in Lee’s Summit will run Thursday and Friday from 9-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. as well as from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

