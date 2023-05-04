Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bicyclist dies after running stop sign, colliding with truck in Kansas City

KCPD
Lily O'Shea Becker
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KCPD
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 16:41:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist succumbed to his injuries after failing to stop at a stop sign on Kensington Avenue and colliding with a Freightliner truck on Truman Road on April 13.

The bicyclist was traveling northbound on Kensington Avenue and was holding a "very large" cauldron pot prior to the incident.

He failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled onto Truman Road and collided into the side of a Freightliner truck, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The rider was ejected from the bike and landed on Truman Road. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On May 3, KCPD was made aware the bicyclist died from his injuries.

No one inside the truck was injured.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!