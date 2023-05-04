Bicyclist dies after running stop sign, colliding with truck in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist succumbed to his injuries after failing to stop at a stop sign on Kensington Avenue and colliding with a Freightliner truck on Truman Road on April 13.

The bicyclist was traveling northbound on Kensington Avenue and was holding a "very large" cauldron pot prior to the incident.

He failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled onto Truman Road and collided into the side of a Freightliner truck, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The rider was ejected from the bike and landed on Truman Road. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On May 3, KCPD was made aware the bicyclist died from his injuries.

No one inside the truck was injured.

—