KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a bicyclist operating a CST Scout Electric Bicycle was killed in a crash near 25th and Chestnut Tuesday night.

Police say the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Chestnut about 6:40 p.m., which was the wrong way on the one-way street.

A white Honda Pilot was headed east on 25th Street when the bicycle hit the Honda, ejecting the rider from the bicycle.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he died.