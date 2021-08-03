Bicyclist seriously injured in Monday KCMO crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle at East 52nd Street and The Paseo Monday night.

Just after 8 p.m., a white Chevy Suburban was southbound on The Paseo when a silver Fuji ten-speed bike was traveling west in the eastbound lane of 52nd Street.

The bicycle rider failed to stop at the posted sign.

The driver of the Chevy did not see the bicycle until the collision.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was trying to carry a 12-pack of beer.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

