KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was struck and killed on I-435 near Nall overnight.

Overland Park Police were called to the westbound lanes of I-435 just before 2 a.m.

They discovered an adult male bicyclist was struck and killed by a motorist.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say there is no initial sign of impairment by the driver.

Three lanes of I-435 WB were closed during the investigation , but were re-opened just after 6:15 a.m.