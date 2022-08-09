Bidders wanted more money than KDOT budgeted to build express lane on U.S. 69

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two initial bids to build an express lane on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park were substantially higher than the Kansas Department of Transportation budgeted for the job.

The most recent cost estimate for the project is $430 million, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Work on one of the state's busiest highways will include expanding U.S. 69 from four lanes to six lanes from 151st Street to 103rd Street in Overland Park, according to the news release.

Those two new lanes will be the express toll lanes.

In addition, 11 noise walls will be built along the highway and the 167th Street interchange will be improved, the news release states.

"We remain committed to completing U.S. 69 as promised,” KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz stated in the news release. “DOTs and contractors nationwide are having to navigate an unprecedented amount of uncertainty due to inflation. We’re taking additional steps to ensure we’re delivering this project as cost-effectively as possible for taxpayers while also minimizing the impact on the schedule to complete this much-needed project.”

The plan is to finish the express lanes by the end of 2025 and the entire project by 2026.

—