Biden approves Missouri governor's request for federal assistance after historical flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden signed off on federal assistance that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested last week as the St. Louis region recovers from historical flooding.

Parson requested assistance on Friday as residents continue to deal with the impacts of the flooding. The flooding occurred from July 25 to July 28.

Through the federal assistance, local governments and some nonprofits can seek reimbursement for emergency response and recovery costs.

This includes repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Residents in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties, can also apply for certain help.

To do so, they can visit the FEMA disaster assistance application online or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Available assistance includes housing assistance, disaster grants, and low-interest disaster loans, among other things.

“This was historic, devastating flash flooding that has impacted thousands of people in the St. Louis region,” Parson said in a news release. “As we’ve seen at the assistance center events last week, there is tremendous need to support the families that have been so severely impacted by the record flash flooding. I appreciate the President acting swiftly to get Missourians the assistance they need. We will continue to work closely with our federal and local partners, along with the voluntary organizations that are already working hard to help.”

