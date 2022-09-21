Biden gives $187M to Missouri for emergency capital investment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of the federal Emergency Capital Investment Program, President Joe Biden gave $187 million to Missouri banks, credit unions and holding companies.

A Wednesday release from the U.S. Department of Treasury announced that $75,000,000 has been given to Central Bancshares of Kansas City; $1,000,000 has been given to the Holy Rosary Credit Union in Kansas City; $99,000,000 has been given to Ozarks Hertiage Financial Group in Gainesville and $12,041,000 has been given to Star Bancshares in Bolivar.

Under the Biden Administration, the ECIP aims to relieve underserved communities that struggled during COVID-19 by giving financial institutions more opportunities to provide grants, loans and forbearance for small and minority-owned businesses.

—