Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Biden in Kyiv to show solidarity as Ukraine war nears 1 year

Russia Ukraine War
Alex Babenko/AP
A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle as other soldier works on it, on city street in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 4:25 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 05:32:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Biden delivered remarks at met with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half billion dollars in U.S. assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.