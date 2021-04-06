Biden to nominate former Missouri secretary of state to head General Services Administration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden is expected to nominate a former Missouri secretary of state to head the General Services Administration.

Jake Sherman, an NBC political analyst reported Tuesday that Robin Carnahan will earn the nomination.

Carnahan was secretary of state of Missouri. Her father, Mel, was governor and died while running for Senate. Her mother, Jean, was senator. Her brother Russ was a member of the House. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 6, 2021

Carnahan was elected in 2004 to serve as Missouri secretary of state and, during the 2008 election, was co-chair of the National Association of Secretaries of State elections committee.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, bested Carnahan in 2010 for a senate seat to replace Republican Sen. Kit Bond, said in a statement Tuesday that he intended to support Biden’s nomination.

“Robin Carnahan is smart, capable, and understands what they do at GSA,” Blunt said. “I look forward to supporting her nomination.”

Her father, Mel Carnahan, served as Missouri governor from 1993 to 2000 and died during a senate bid in 2000. Jean Carnahan, her mother, was appointed to fill Mel Carnahan’s senate seat following his death.