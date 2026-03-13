Big 12 swapping LED glass floor for normal hardwood for rest of Big 12 tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 announced late Thursday night that they would be swapping out the LED glass floor with a normal hardwood for the rest of the Men's Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Center.

In a statement, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says it came after consultation with coaches of the Semifinal teams.

“After consultation with the coaches of our four Semifinal teams, I have decided that in order to provide our student-athletes with the greatest level of comfort on a huge stage this weekend, we will transition to a hardwood court for the remainder of the Tournament. We look forward to a great Semifinals and Championship Game.”

The glass court made its debut for the Women's Basketball Tournament last week at T-Mobile center.

ASB GlassFloor, a German-based manufacturer that specializes in sports flooring, is the company behind the new court.

The floor got mixed reviews from players, with the biggest difference being the traction.

“I will say it was a little slippery in some areas,” Kansas women's player Elle Evans admitted.

The Semifinals of the Men's Tournament begin Friday night.

Number 5 Iowa State will play Number 1 Arizona at 6 p.m., and Number 3 Kansas will play Number 2 Houston at 8:30 p.m.

The winners of those games will play in the championship game Saturday at 5 p.m.

