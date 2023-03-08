Big 12 Tournament gives new Kansas City International terminal 1st big test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than a week after the Kansas City International Airport new single terminal opened, the Big 12 Tournament is giving the airport its first real test.

“So far, so good," said Joe McBride, communications manager for the Kansas City Aviation Department. “It’s an airport terminal that's built for current travel and future travel."

Sports fans from across the country are in town for the tournament and have positive reaction to the terminal.

“A lot more space. You can get to your gate really quickly in the old terminal, but it was pretty cramped," said traveler Ryan Clark.

“This is top notch. Beautiful, clean. Looks great, so we’re excited," added traveler Chris Bertolli.

The new terminal hasn't been entirely smooth sailing.

Several traffic backups were reported coming into the airport. KCI officials blame people parked outside the terminal waiting to pick up family and friends.

McBride has advice for people coming to the airport.

"Take advantage of the cell phone lot, or don’t come into the terminal complex until your person is actually there outside the baggage claim and at a column," he said. "Say, 'I’m at column D 3,' rather than coming any earlier."

