Big Ideas Foundation hosts youth entrepreneur panel Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area students who have launched their own entrepreneurial endeavors will share their stories during a Big Ideas Foundation event on Friday.

The event is called “Empower the Future.” Four students ages 12 to 15 will share their stories with guests in a panel discussion. The event is geared toward inspiring other middle and high school students who have their own ideas.

“It’s so important for them to see their peers on stage and being successful in the community and showing leadership because it instills the same thing in them,” said Dontavious Young, the founder of Big Ideas Foundation.

He created the nonprofit in May to empower students in underserved communities. "Big Ideas" is an acronym for "Before I’m Gone Innovatively Developing Education and Society."

Friday’s panel discussion is free and open to the public. It takes place at Keystone CoLAB, at 800 East 18th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The event begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

Ruby Jean’s Juicery founder Chris Goode will be the event’s keynote speaker. The four featured students will receive a $250 stipend from sponsor Arvest Bank for sharing their story and a free laptop from PCs for People.

Big Ideas is accepting donations for educators and scholarships via its PayPal account.

