Big Slick 2023 to be held June 2nd and 3rd in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizer of Big Slick 2023 announced early Wednesday morning that next year's event will be held June 2-3, 2023.

According to a release, Big Slick will again feature baseball at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 2. Celebrity attendees will participate in the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game prior to the Kansas City Royals taking on the Colorado Rockies.

The Big Slick Party & Show will again take place at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday, June 3.

Big Slick started in 2010 as a celebrity poker tournament and party hosted by Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, and Jason Sudeikis as a way to raise money for Children's Mercy Kansas City.

David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet joined as official co-hosts in 2014.

Last year, more than $3.5 million was raised.

Additional details on ticket prices and celebrity guests will be released in the spring.

For more information, you can visit the Big Slick website.

