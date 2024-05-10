Big Slick announces 1st group of celebrity guests for 2024 show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We already knew that Big Slick 2024 was going to be fun. We now know a little bit more about who all is going to have some fun.

Organizers Friday announced the first group of celebrity guests of the annual charity fundraiser weekend for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

In addition to the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game on May 31 at Kauffman Stadium, organizers are once again hosting the Big Slick Party and Show on Saturday, June 1 at the T-Mobile Center.

Award-winning musician Sheryl Crow will be among those performing. In addition to Crow, organizers announced Friday that comedian Fortune Feimster, “Roadster General” Jeff Ross, Hot Ones YouTube series host Sean Evans and Bill Swerski’s Superman’s George Wendt and Robert Smigel will be in attendance for the June 1 show.

Event organizers plan to announce additional guests throughout the month of May.

More information about this year’s events, including tickets, is available on Big Slick’s website.

—