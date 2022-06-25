Big Slick Celebrity Weekend kicks off in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrities from all over the country are in Kansas City this weekend to raise money for cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital.

This is the 13th season of Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, which has helped raise more than $12 million. With that money, the hospital has been able to buy life-saving equipment and bring in researchers and doctors to help end pediatric cancer.

"We are in the hope business. Cancer is an awful word. Cancer is not the word it was five years ago in some situations. Cancer is not the word it was 10 years ago in a lot of situations. When you are sitting in a room and you get the diagnosis of cancer, what I hope Big Slick is and Children's Mercy is, Dave and Rob and Jason and Paul, is that little moment of hope," Eric Stonestreet, Big Slick KC Co-Host said.

Along with Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd and David Koechner started off their Friday by talking with the media about this fundraiser.

Rudd said his favorite part of the weekend is meeting the kids at the hospital.

"It's absolutely the best part, for sure. I think everyone would agree getting to spend time with kids is the greatest part of the whole weekend," Rudd said.

They say they hope they can make a difference in these kids lives and their parents lives.

"What a treasure Children's Mercy Hospital is. It's an elite hospital. It's nationally recognized hospital for the work they do. We have that right here in Kansas City, what an amazing treasure," Riggle said.

After the press conference on Friday, the guys played a game with their celebrity friends at the hospital with patients. But, due to COVID-19 protocols, this was done virtually and was live-streamed to hundreds of patients.

The weekend also included a softball game at Kauffman Staidum Friday afternoon before the Royals game.