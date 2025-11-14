"Big Sonia" back on big screen for Sonia's 100th Birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a big movie screening and birthday bash planned this weekend for Sonia Warshawski who has impacted people around the world sharing her message against hate after surviving The Holocaust.

I talked to her granddaughter about the documentary that has spread Sonia's message far and wide.

For Leah Warshawski, to be back in these seats in the Glenwood Arts Theater feels a bit surreal.

"It just really feels really good. This feels like home for us," she said. "We basically lived in the lobby for eight months straight."

Years after the release of the film she co-directed about her grandmother and Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski, they're bringing the award winning film "Big Sonia" back to the big screen this weekend for Sonia's 100th birthday.

I asked Leah why she hopes people continue seeing the movie.

"The reason we're still screening the movie is because hate crimes are on the rise. People still need to learn about Holocaust education now more than ever," she said.

Whether through the documentary, her former tailoring shop, or speaking to groups, Sonia sharing the horrific history she survived has reached people around the world.

A few years ago, she showed me some of what people have sent her. She also told me why she has shared over and over again for the millions who can't.

"I never refuse because this is my life," said Sonia in 2023. "This is my responsibility."

Leah said she still hears from people about the film "Big Sonia".

"All the time," she said.

The 7:00 pm showing Saturday sold out so they added a second showing and Q&A at 4:00 pm. Hundreds plan to come this weekend to see the film and celebrate Sonia after.

"She is just a shining example of resilience for so many people who are looking for role models and leaders and looking for an example of someone who's lived through something horrific and is doing ok," said Leah. "She helps a lot of people get through their own lives just by knowing about her story."

"I shall never forget, I shall never forgive, but I will never hate," Sonia said to me in 2023.

Leah said if Sonia is feeling up to it, the plan is that she will be there Saturday and speak. There is a Q&A after both showings and then a reception.

You can check ticket availability and buy them online on the Glenwood Arts Theater website.

