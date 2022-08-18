Big Ten Saturday Night football coming to NBC, Peacock in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Ten Saturday Night football is coming to NBC and Peacock in 2023 as part of a seven-year agreement struck between NBCUniversal and the Big Ten Conference, NBC Sports announced Thursday.

The agreement makes Peacock, which is NBC's streaming service, the exclusive home for eight additional Big Ten football games.

“Big Ten Saturday Night will mark the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network," NBC Sports said in a release. "NBC Sports will present the 2026 Big Ten Football Championship Game on NBC and Peacock."

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference “is inspired about our new partnership” and looks forward to “a transformative era for our student-athletes, coaches, member institutions and fans.”

The agreement includes men’s and women’s basketball games as well as Olympic sports and golf, providing “hundreds of hours of Big Ten content across Peacock," in addition to the Big Ten Saturday Night game.

“With Big Ten Saturday Night and Sunday Night Football headlining each fall weekend in primetime on NBC and Peacock, along with our historic Notre Dame Football partnership, NBC Sports will be the home of the premier games in college football and the NFL," NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a news release. "In addition, with the rights to a wide range of Big Ten events, Peacock and NBC Sports will be a year-round destination for the best in college sports."

USC and UCLA announced plans earlier this summer to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024. The Trojans are ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll .

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's power broker in recent years. The Buckeyes enter the 2022 season ranked second.

Their biggest rival, Michigan, is ranked eighth with Michigan State (15) and Wisconsin (18) also cracking the preseason poll.

