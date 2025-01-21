'Biggest message to me was love': St. Teresa's Academy girls basketball team reflects on Dr. King's teachings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Training for the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball teams at St. Teresa’s Academy does not stop when they are dismissed from practice.

It also involves historical and cultural education, including the recent trip they took to Memphis, Tenn.

The girls were on the road to play against Hutchinson School in Memphis. During that trip, they took a detour and toured the National Civil Rights Museum. They learned about the incredible legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as other civil rights activists that joined King in his fight for equality.

St. Teresa's Academy Head Coach, Kiera Hardy, says she believes success on the court starts with getting your heart in the right place off the court. They are not only building great athletes, but great world citizens.

JuYeon Kim

“Everybody deserves to be treated with respect, to be supported, to have a dream," Hardy said. "And I think that when you translate that to on the court, we understand that we’re playing for a bigger purpose."

Sophomore Jazlyn Rhodes especially enjoyed reflection time with her teammates following the field trip.

“I feel like it was a great reflection that we had to understand each point of view and that we're all grew up differently,” said Rhodes. “Just being able to not sugarcoat with each other and just be able to be vulnerable.”

Rhodes was inspired by Dr. King’s ability to speak up for what he believed was right, even in the midst of violent opposition.

“I feel like my team is very diverse, and if it wasn’t for him speaking up, and other activists, I wouldn’t be here today," Rhodes said. "And we’re still fighting for those rights till this day.”

Sophomore Katherine Harman says she learned the power of listening that day at the museum.

“You don’t know what someone around you has gone through or is going through, so listen to them and help them stand up for what they need,” said Harman. “Today is just another reminder that peace and love is all that you need to get through battles.”

Athletic Director Katherine Williams took over the department two years ago. After discovering that her great uncle was also an educator and a friend to Dr. King, she felt a new-found responsibility to carry on their legacy.

Her great uncle, Robert Williams, is pictured next to Coretta Scott King at Dr. King’s funeral in the book, "King Remembered." Williams sang at the ceremony.

“My family is something that’s so sacred to me," Williams said. "I draw a lot of strength from my values from them, so having someone be so close to this history, I was just in awe I just can’t believe my family member was a part of that.

During a time when the country often feels divided, students and faculty say they are modeling Dr. King’s teachings and being the change they want to see.

“I think the biggest message to me was love,” said Hardy.