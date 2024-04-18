Bill that could stop landfill near Raymore from moving forward passes Missouri Senate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri bill that could kill a south Kansas City landfill proposal is one step closer to the Governor's desk.

The Missouri Senate approved House Bill 1751 Wednesday night.

The bill would require developers to get approval from cities within one mile of the proposed landfill before moving forward.

Right now, state law only requires cities within one-half mile to sign off.

Raymore has been fighting the proposed landfill in southeastern Kansas City for months.

Earlier this week, the city of Raymore passed an agreement to pay the landfill's developers more than $3 million to abandon their plans.

That agreement is contingent on legislation passing at the state level to change current law.

Currently there are two bills at the state level that would do that.

House Bill 1751 and Senate Bill 739.

House Bill 1751 will now go back to the Missouri House because the Senate amended the bill.

The city of Raymore says we can expect updates on House Bill 1751 next week.

https://twitter.com/CityOfRaymoreMO/status/1780769988686540998

If the House approves House Bill 1751, the bill will go to Governor Parson's desk for his signature.

