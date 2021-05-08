Billie Holiday Exhibit on Display at Jazz Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Jazz Museum is hosting the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition of Billie Holiday photographs.

In April 1957, photographer Jerry Dantzic was assigned to photograph Billie Holiday during a week long run of performances at the Newark, New Jersey, nightclub, Sugar Hill.

"Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill:Photographs by Jerry Dantzic" presents 56 images of the jazz icon that challenge the tragic narrative that frequently defines her.

The exhibition is on view at the American Jazz Museum at 18th & Vine from Saturday May 8th until Sunday, August 1st.

Using only available light the photographer's unparalleled access captures Holiday encountering fans, strolling Broad Street in Newark, backstage and performing.

The photographs document a significant period in Holiday's life, just two years before her death at the age of 44.

