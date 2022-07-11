Bird scooters to arrive in Olathe July 18

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Olathe and Bird, an electronic scooter company, have collaborated to bring shared e-scooters to Olathe.

Nearly 50 Bird scooters across 10-15 Olathe locations will be deployed July 18, and up to 200 could be deployed depending on demand.

Scooters are available through Bird’s mobile app.

Bird offers several features to riders, including community pricing, free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel and a community mode.

Riders pay to use the scooter per minute and must be at least 18 years old to ride. A helmet is not required, but riders are required to obey all standard rules of the road. Scooters are limited to traveling on roads with speed limits of 35 or lower, and scooters can’t exceed 17 miles per hour.

For special events in the city, such as Olathe Live!, when large areas are restricted for pedestrian traffic, scooters can be geofenced, impacting their speed and operability.