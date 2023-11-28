Bishop Sullivan Center in Kansas City in need of monetary donations to fight food insecurity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City social services organization needs your help to raise funds for a new community oven and to stock up their food pantries this winter.

The Bishop Sullivan Center feeds hundreds of people a day throughout Kansas City and wants to raise $40,000 by the end of the year to continue the fights against food insecurity.

"People who come to our pantry, a lot of them are on fixed incomes, so they're having to make tough decisions between 'do I buy more food for myself at the grocery store, or do I pay my utilities, or fix my car?" said Nathan Crispin, operations director for Bishop Sullivan Center.

For years, people in need of a warm meal have turned to the Bishop Sullivan Center. With help from volunteers and a paid staff of about 15 people they are able to make more than 4,000 meals a month and give groceries to more than 750 families. However, according to Crispin, the cost to run the center's services and programs are on the rise by 13.5% compared to this time last year.

Compounding this problem, the COVID-19 aid and grants the organization was given will run out by the end of the year.

"We do have some grant funding that we use to help feed the community and some of those grants are starting to come to an end," Crispin explained.

If Bishop Sullivan Center raises $40,000, a portion of that money will be used to buy a new oven for its One City Cafe to help consistently feed families.

"If we don't have our equipment and things stop working then it prevents me from being consistent," said Sataurius Sanders, chef at One City Cafe. "All it takes is for one bad meal or for one missed meal before someone has a bad day."

To donate to the Bishop Sullivan center click on this link.

