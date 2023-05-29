Black Bob Bay pool opens on Memorial Day after leaks delayed original opening date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Bob Bay Pool in Olathe, Kansas, has officially opened on Memorial Day, after the pool's opening was originally delayed due to the discovery of leaks, the city announced.

We've got some good news... Black Bob Bay is opening on Memorial Day!



Our crews worked hard to fix the leak and ensure the water quality is at a safe operating level for you to enjoy The Bay starting Monday!

The pool was originally closed due to the discovery of leaks during routine maintenance checks. The city of Olathe said that crews would make repairs and ensure the water quality was safe for public swimming before the pool opened.

Three other Olathe pools opened on Saturday, May 27, two days earlier than expected.

Olathe residents with Splash Pass memberships were be able to access the Olathe Community Center pool while Black Bob Bay remained closed.

