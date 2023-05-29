Watch Now
Black Bob Bay pool opens on Memorial Day after leaks delayed original opening date

Posted at 12:44 PM, May 29, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Bob Bay Pool in Olathe, Kansas, has officially opened on Memorial Day, after the pool's opening was originally delayed due to the discovery of leaks, the city announced.

The pool was originally closed due to the discovery of leaks during routine maintenance checks. The city of Olathe said that crews would make repairs and ensure the water quality was safe for public swimming before the pool opened.

Three other Olathe pools opened on Saturday, May 27, two days earlier than expected.

Olathe residents with Splash Pass memberships were be able to access the Olathe Community Center pool while Black Bob Bay remained closed.

