Olathe to open 3 pools earlier than expected for Memorial Day weekend, delay opening of Black Bob Bay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Olathe is planning to open a few pools earlier than expected due to leaks discovered at one pool in the city.

The city announced that it will open Frontier Pool, Oregon Trails Pool, and Mill Creek Pool on Saturday, May 27 — two days earlier than when they were supposed to.

The opening of the three pools is in conjunction with the city preparing for Memorial Day weekend.

Black Bob Bay will be delayed as leaks were discovered during a routine maintenance. The city says it will take at least four days to do repairs and ensure the water quality is safe for public swimming.

The city says an update regarding Black Bob Bay on June 2, at the earliest.

While three pools will open earlier than expected, the Beach and Aqua Park at Lake Olathe will open as planned on Saturday, May 27.

In addition, Olathe residents with Splash Pass memberships will be able to access the Olathe Community Center pool while Black Bob Bay is closed.

