Black Chamber appoints new Executive Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Black Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City has named Cecilia Belser-Patton the new Executive Director.

The position of Executive Director has remained vacant since the departure of A. Marie Young.

"Not only will she bring experience, enthusiasm and great communications skills, she provides the intuitive young leadership we need," said Kelvin Perry, President of the Back Chamber's Board of Directors.

Belser-Pattton previously served as the Director of Program for the Surge Institute, Lead/Senior Trainer/Curriculum Designer Developer for the Kauffman Foundation SPARK Heartland, and Director of Equity & Inclusion for Healthcare for Missouri (Medicaid expansion).

"It is my aim to be strategic, intentional and instrumental in our effort for entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship in Kansas City's economic ecosystems, ' said Belser-Patton.

Belser-Patton received her BA degree in English from the university of Oklahoma and MA in Fine Arts from the University of Missouri, Kansas City. She is currently pursuing work on her Executive MBA at Rockhurst University.

She will begin her new role August 1st.

