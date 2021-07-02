Black Community Fund to offer record number of scholarships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A “generous anonymous donation” will allow one Kansas City-area foundation to help a record number of students attend school.

The Black Community Fund (BCF) said in a release that the donation, along with contributions from Lincoln Prep High School and the Kansas Community College, has helped it create 47 scholarships. That’s up from its usual 10 to 16.

The scholarships amount to over $175,000 in aid.

BCF is affiliated with the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation and has awarded scholarships to Black students in the Kansas City area since 2010.

The scholarship recipients will be announced publicly within the month.