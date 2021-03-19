Black Fashion Week KC kicks off this weekend

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — If you're looking for something to do this weekend and fashion inspiration, check out Black Fashion Week KC.

Starting Friday organizer and designer Kim Young is debuting the showcase.

It will feature local Black designers, models, culture and fashion.

"I want to make a platform for Black designers globally, all over the world," Young said. "I want them to walk away seeing that we can come together in unity in Kansas City, no matter what your color is."

This event is the first of its kind in the Kansas City area and Young, who's held fashion shows across the world, said this show will highlight local Black creators and designers who can often be overlooked.

"It's very important for Kansas City because I feel a lot of Black designers do not get the opportunity here in Kansas City, and a platform for them to showcase their collections," Young said.

Renowned designer Reggie Banks II is taking his designs to the stage. He said it's an incredible feeling to be a part of this.

"It gives me butterflies all the time, so I love it," Banks said. "This is my passion. This is what I do. I've been doing it since I was a kid. I actually started sewing since I was 15. Ms. Tucker across the street helped me sew and get outfits together for dance crews."

Now he's creating outfits, sunglasses and designs for Chiefs players, movies and celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and Tech N9ne, just to name a few.

The show, which will have a number of different events , starts at 10 a.m. Friday and runs through 9 p.m. Sunday. It will be held at the Unity Village Activity Center in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

—