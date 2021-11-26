Black Friday shoppers show up despite supply chain and inflation concerns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Inflation and supply chain issues didn’t stop Black Friday shoppers from looking for deals.

At Cabela’s in Kansas City, Kansas, long lines formed inside the store with people taking advantage of discounts.

“I just see more people out this year than I felt like in the last couple years or at least last year,” customer Maddison Hayes said.

Hayes said she was able to find most of what she was looking for, but she still found problems finding everything.

“We were actually looking for some waders for my dad for duck hunting and they didn’t have his size here in the store, so we asked if they could order them in and they said they don’t have them which is kind of strange considering this time of year is hunting season," Hayes said.

Shopper Freddie Graham’s experience was the opposite.

“I know we have the issues with the supply chain and all that, but the shelves are stocked pretty good and you can grab what you need to grab,” Graham said.

While shoppers look for deals, the economy is still grappling with the impact of a supply chain slowdown and inflation.

Economist Frank Lenk with the Mid-America Regional Council said inflation issues boil down to supply and demand.

“Demand snapped back much faster than supply could snap back and so we’ve got this imbalance in the market that’s causing prices to rise,” Lenk explained.

While certain items may cost more this holiday season, bargain shoppers have one goal.

“The deals. Got to find the deals,” customer Chad Jarratt said.