KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Smoke from three burning rail cars sent a plume of black smoke into the air Tuesday afternoon near downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The burning trailers were spotted by a train conductor near the train tracks in the 500 block of Atlantic Street.

That area is just east of the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Firefighters from KCMO and North Kansas City put out the fires.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved.

